Essential Drugs To Get Costlier With Biggest Ever Hike

Essential and life-saving medicines are set to get expensive from fiscal 2024 in line with rising inflation.

The central government has approved a 12.12% hike in the prices of essential drugs, which are regulated under the Drug Price Control Order, according to the minutes of the meeting of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority.

This is the biggest ever hike announced and it's effective from April 1. It's based on the wholesale price index of the preceding calendar year, which is representative of inflation in the country.