Essar Energy Transition To Invest $3.6 Billion In Green Business In The U.K., India

Essar Group has created Essar Energy Transition, a green vertical, to drive $3.6 billion in investments in green energy hubs in the U.K. and India.

The green vertical part of the Essar Group's Energy arm will develop low-carbon energy transition projects over the next five years with $2.4 billion in investments in the UK—across its site at Stanlow Refinery and between Liverpool and Manchester, the company said in a statement.

Around $1.2 billion will be invested in India, it said.