Essar Capital To Invest Rs 52,000 Crore In Odisha: Prashant Ruia

"Essar plans to set up several projects in Odisha. A 14 MTPA pelletising complex at an investment of Rs 12,000 crore, comprising an iron ore fines beneficiation plant, a pellet plant and 250 km slurry pipeline. Also proposes a 7.5 MTPA crude to petrochemical complex involving about Rs 40,000 crore investment," Ruia said at 'Make in Odisha Conclave 2022' in Bhubaneswar.