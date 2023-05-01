ESPN’s Jimmy Pitaro Will Decide The Fate Of Cable Television

At the same time, ESPN is wrestling to control costs, a dynamic playing out across much of the media landscape. In late April, ESPN laid off dozens of employees, mostly those who worked behind the scenes, and the network plans to make cuts to its roster of on-air talent by the middle of this year. The layoffs — which included Russell Wolff who served as general manager of ESPN+ for over four years — are part of Iger’s overall push to reduce spending at Disney by $5.5 billion. ESPN also plans to be more selective about acquiring sports rights.