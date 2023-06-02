ESG Fund Manager Beats 99% Of Peers With Giant Bet On Nvidia

The ESG fund industry has long had an outsize exposure to tech, which investors have treated as an easy path to low-CO2 portfolios. During the pandemic, that bet paid off as low interest rates and global work-from-home policies buoyed the sector. But last year, everything changed. Higher rates and an energy supply crisis caused by Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine made tech a losing bet, which fueled a polarizing debate around the future of ESG.