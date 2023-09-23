Erratic Monsoon Impact India's Growth Forecast, Inflation, And Trade, Says ADB
Among its Asian peers, India is on pole position when it comes to GDP growth, according to the Asian Development Bank.
The Asian Development Bank has cut India's GDP growth forecast to 6.3% in FY 2023–24 and maintained 6.7% for FY 2024–25.
In its latest 'Asian Development Outlook: September 2023', the multilateral lender attributed the lower growth forecast to the impact of extreme rainfall spatial patterns on kharif output. Monsoon rainfall under the influence of a developing El Niño has led to erratic weather patterns, including flooding in certain regions and deficient rains, particularly in August, the report said.
The erratic rainfall patterns have resulted in damage to the rice crop in particular and lower sowing in 2023 for pulses in the kharif season, it added.
Agriculture and allied sectors contribute to roughly 18% of the country's gross domestic product while employing nearly half of its workforce, according to government data.
In its April forecast, ADB projected a growth rate of 6.4% for India.
Further, the Manila-headquartered bank has retained its 6.7% projection for FY 2024–25 on the back of corporate profitability and strong bank credit that would buoy private investment.
Growth next year can also get a kick if FDI inflows are larger, particularly in the manufacturing sector, as global companies accelerate plans to diversify their supply chains and include India as a production location.
Here Are ADB's Key Prospects For India:
India's services sector will continue to grow strongly in FY24 and FY25, supported by a high-performing banking sector as well as professional services and real estate.
Consumption will be robust in the current fiscal with an improving labour market, especially formal sector employment. The gradual lowering of consumer price inflation will further fuel consumption growth.
Monetary and fiscal policies are expected to broadly support economic growth, as core inflation and inflationary expectations have started to moderate. Given the current inflation outlook, the central bank is not expected to raise its policy rate in 2023 and may lower it next year.
Prospects for investment are getting better steadily. Government capex growth is expected to continue to be strong in FY24 and FY25. Private sector investment growth is driven by an improving business outlook owing to rising corporate profitability, as input price increases have cooled off and bank credit flows have been strong.
Inflation To Moderate
Inflation is expected to moderate to 5.5% in 2023–24 and 4.2% in 2024–25, the report said.
"This forecast takes into account the effect of various government policy actions to reduce inflation, including export prohibition on non-basmati varieties of rice, export duties on other rice varieties, the maintenance of buffer stocks of pulses and onions, the removal of import duties on pulse imports, and a new fuel subsidy for cooking gas," the report said.
On the other hand, core inflation is moderating at a faster-than-expected rate, which will dampen overall consumer inflation to 4.2% next year, lower than projected in April, ADB said.
To tame inflation, the Reserve Bank of India raised its policy rate from 4.0% to 6.5% between April 2022 and February 2023 and later hit the pause button.
The Consumer Price Index-based inflation eased to 6.83% in August from 7.44% a month prior. Headline consumer inflation is expected to decline in September as vegetables—particularly tomatoes—have seen a sharp correction, as per Crisil.
On The Trade Front
The ADB laid out two observations on the external trade front.
First, the contraction in goods exports and slowing of service exports will continue in the remaining part of the current year due to weak demand in global markets.
Second, falling prices for imported energy relative to 2022 will help improve economic growth this year.
The current account deficit is forecasted at the equivalent of 1.8% of GDP in FY24, lower than ADB's April projection. A shrinking trade deficit, robust growth in service exports, and improving remittances are key factors for improving external balances.
Both exports and imports are expected to improve next fiscal, the report said.
How India Fares Against Asia
Among its Asian peers, India is in pole position when it comes to GDP growth. As per the ADB, the region's developing economies are expected to grow 4.7% this year and 4.8% next year. Compare that with India's 6.3% and 6.7% forecasts.
Weakness in China’s property sector is weighing on regional prospects, the bank noted. The country's growth has stalled due to a crisis in the real estate sector, falling consumer confidence, and deflation.
Further, high global interest rates have increased the risk of financial instability, while sporadic supply disruptions from the continuing war in Ukraine, export restrictions, and the increased risk of droughts and floods caused by El Niño could once again trigger rising food prices and challenge food security, the report said.
India's manufacturing and services PMI in August reported the highest expansion in Asia at 58.6 and 60.1, respectively.
While India's overall goods exports fell by 2% year-to-date, the contraction was the least among other Asian economies.
While the ADB has cut its growth outlook for Southeast Asia, South Asia, and East Asia, forecasts have been raised for the Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Pacific.