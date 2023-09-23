Erratic Monsoon Impact India's Growth Forecast, Inflation, And Trade, Says ADB

The Asian Development Bank has cut India's GDP growth forecast to 6.3% in FY 2023–24 and maintained 6.7% for FY 2024–25.

In its latest 'Asian Development Outlook: September 2023', the multilateral lender attributed the lower growth forecast to the impact of extreme rainfall spatial patterns on kharif output. Monsoon rainfall under the influence of a developing El Niño has led to erratic weather patterns, including flooding in certain regions and deficient rains, particularly in August, the report said.

The erratic rainfall patterns have resulted in damage to the rice crop in particular and lower sowing in 2023 for pulses in the kharif season, it added.

Agriculture and allied sectors contribute to roughly 18% of the country's gross domestic product while employing nearly half of its workforce, according to government data.

In its April forecast, ADB projected a growth rate of 6.4% for India.

Further, the Manila-headquartered bank has retained its 6.7% projection for FY 2024–25 on the back of corporate profitability and strong bank credit that would buoy private investment.

Growth next year can also get a kick if FDI inflows are larger, particularly in the manufacturing sector, as global companies accelerate plans to diversify their supply chains and include India as a production location.