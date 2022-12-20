Ericsson Scales Up 5G Gear Production In India

The scaling up of production will lead to hiring of 2,000 new employees at Jabil which will be completed in the next 3-4 months, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"As 5G gets introduced in India, we are ramping up production of our 5G telecom equipment in Pune in a phased manner, to support the network deployments of Indian telecom service providers".

"The production in India is part of our global production footprint with a presence across continents. This footprint has enabled us to secure a global, flexible, and resilient supply chain to respond quickly to market and customer needs, whereby India also benefits," Ericsson's Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India Nunzio Mirtillo said.