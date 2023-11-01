Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Bets AI Will Shake Up Scientific Research

Rodriques, a biotechnology inventor who studied at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said Schmidt will fund Future House for its first five years. He estimated that the non-profit will spend about $20 million by the end of 2024. After that, “it will depend on how we grow and what we need,” he said, adding that a substantial portion of that cash will go to hiring talent and setting up what’s called a “wet” laboratory, a space designed to test chemicals and other biological matter. While Schmidt is providing most of the upfront capital, Future House is also in talks with other philanthropic backers, Rodriques said.