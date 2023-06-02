Equity Investors Must Be Cautious Despite Growth Optimism, Says Ajay Srivastava

Equity investors should be cautious despite the growth in India's gross domestic product surpassing estimates and strong flows of foreign institutional investors, according to Ajay Srivastava of Dimensions Corporate Finance Services Pvt.

Manufacturing has slowed down significantly, while the infrastructure sector continues to remain robust, especially due to the nature of government spending, the managing director the financial consulting firm, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interview.

The consumption basket's upper end, comprising hotels and services, is doing well, he said. Private consumption and consumer discretionary, which are at the lower end of the basket, are comparatively weak, according to Srivastava.

He suggests investing in companies that favour the capital expenditure domain.