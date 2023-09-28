Equity Investors Become Poorer By Rs 2.95 Lakh Crore As Markets Fall

"After a firm opening, markets lost ground immediately and plunged deep into the red in the second half, as IT, metals, FMCG and automobile stocks led the slump in key benchmark indices. Markets were range-bound in the last few sessions and one was anticipating a sharp fall, and the weak global factors have been weighing on investors’ minds for quite some time," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd., said.