SIP Contribution Crosses Rs 16,000 Crore Milestone In September: AMFI Data
Contribution of systematic investment plan, or SIP, to mutual fund industry crossed the Rs 16,000-crore mark for the first time in September, , according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the number of unique investors in mutual funds crossed 4 crore during the month under review.
Net investments into actively managed equity schemes declined 30.4% over the previous month to Rs 14,091.3 crore in September. Inflows eased on account of drop in small-cap fund investments and continued outflows from large-cap schemes.
Category-Wise Trends
Small-cap fund inflows dropped to Rs 2,678.5 crore in September, compared with Rs 4,264.8 crore in August. Large-cap schemes saw outflows of Rs 110.6 crore last month, compared to outflows of Rs 349 crore in the month before.
Mid-cap funds logged inflows of Rs 2,000.9 crore in September, against Rs 2,512.3 crore in August.
Investment in multi-cap funds rose to Rs 2,234.5 crore from Rs 3,422.1 crore in the previous month.
SIP Contribution
SIP contribution to mutual funds industry in September stood at Rs 16,420.06 crore, compared with Rs 15,813.5 crore in August.
Assets under management for SIPs stood at Rs 8.70 lakh crore, against Rs 8.47 lakh crore in the previous month.
Liquid Funds
Liquid funds—debt funds used by businesses to store short-term cash—saw outflows of Rs 74,176.55 crore, which is 2.76 times compared with Rs 26,823.7 crore seen in the previous month.
Credit-risk funds witnessed outflows for the fifth month in a row, at Rs 314.9 crore. These schemes recorded outflows of Rs 270.8 crore in August.
Net Flows
All mutual funds, across equity and debt, recorded cumulative net outflows of Rs 66,191.6 crore in September. A month ago, the schemes saw inflows of Rs 14,385.9 crore. The drop was due to significant outflows in open ended schemes, especially liquid funds.
Money market funds saw outflows of Rs 9,157.9 crore last month, as against inflows of Rs 91.49 crore in August.