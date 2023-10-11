SIP Contribution Crosses Rs 16,000 Crore Milestone In September: AMFI Data

Contribution of systematic investment plan, or SIP, to mutual fund industry crossed the Rs 16,000-crore mark for the first time in September, , according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the number of unique investors in mutual funds crossed 4 crore during the month under review.

Net investments into actively managed equity schemes declined 30.4% over the previous month to Rs 14,091.3 crore in September. Inflows eased on account of drop in small-cap fund investments and continued outflows from large-cap schemes.