Equitas Small Finance Bank Shares Rise After Q4 Profit Beats Estimates
The company's fourth-quarter consolidated net profit jumped 59.02% to Rs 190.04 crore.
Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. gained the most in over seven weeks after its fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.
The company's fourth-quarter consolidated net profit jumped 59.02% to Rs 190.04 crore, according to an exchange filing. Bloomberg had estimated a quarterly profit of Rs 157.59 crore in January–March.
Equitas Small Finance Bank, Q4 FY23
Net interest income is up 27.97% at Rs 706.96 crore (YoY).
Net profit is up 59.02% at Rs 190.04 crore (YoY)—Bloomberg estimate: Rs 157.59 crore.
GNPA ratio at 2.76% vs. 3.63% (QoQ)
NNPA ratio at 1.21% vs. 1.82% (QoQ)
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 1 per share.
Shares of the company gained 4.91% to Rs 76.43 apiece as of 10:47 a.m., compared to a 0.98% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
The stock rose as much as 7.46% intraday, the most in over seven weeks since March 17. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.3 times its 30-day average.
Of the 18 analysts tracking the company, all have a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 9.7%.
Equitas Small Finance Bank reported 60% year-on-year earnings growth as operating profit grew 35% year-on-year with flat provisions year-on-year. NII growth of 30% year-on-year and proceeds from the sale of written-off loans to ARC drove strong revenue performance, while operating expenses were up 35% year-on-year, driven by employee additions, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.
NIM (reported) was marginally up quarter-on-quarter, primarily driven by lower interest reversals from slippages, as yield on advances was flat quarter-on-quarter, while cost of funds increased 20 bps quarter-on-quarter, the brokerage said in a note.