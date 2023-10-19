BQPrimeBusiness NewsEquitas Small Finance Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 71% On Lower Provisions
ADVERTISEMENT

Equitas Small Finance Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 71% On Lower Provisions

Net interest income for the bank rose 25.5% from last year to Rs 766 crore in Q2 FY24.

19 Oct 2023, 7:59 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A stack of money coin with trading graph. (Photo:&nbsp;Freepik)</p></div>
A stack of money coin with trading graph. (Photo: Freepik)

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. surpassed analysts' estimates, with a 70.6% year-on-year rise in net profit for the quarter ended September.

Net profit for Q2 was at Rs 198 crore, as compared with Rs 116 crore a year ago. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 180 crore for the July-September quarter.

Sequentially, the net profit rose 3.6%.

Net interest income, or core income, for the bank increased 25.5% from the same period last year to Rs 766 crore during the quarter. Other income rose 24.8% year-on-year to Rs 181 crore.

Asset quality for the lender improved with gross non-performing asset ratio falling 48 basis points sequentially to 2.27%, as of Sept. 30. Net NPA ratio also improved by 21 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 0.97%.

Gross slippages rose to 3.47%, as compared with 3.07% quarter-on-quarter.

Provisions for the quarter fell 30% from a year ago to Rs 63 crore. The provision coverage ratio stood at 57.72% in Q2.

The CASA ratio fell to 34% year-on-year in Q2, as compared with 48.05%. The cost of funds rose 96 basis points to 7.21% in the quarter ended September, as compared with 6.25% in the same period last year.

The net interest margin fell 33 basis points to 8.43% quarter-on-quarter, from the previous 8.76%.

The bank's deposits stood at Rs 30,839 crore, up 42% year-on-year. Sequentially, they grew 11%.

Gross advances stood at Rs 31,229 crore, up 37% year-on-year. Sequentially, they grew 6%.

ALSO READ

IndusInd Bank Q2 Results: Profit Rises 22% On Higher Core Income, Lower Provisions

Opinion
IndusInd Bank Q2 Results: Profit Rises 22% On Higher Core Income, Lower Provisions
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT