Epic Games’ Sweeney Takes Aim At Android’s ‘Fake Open Platform’

Epic made $5.1 billion in revenue in 2020, Sweeney revealed when he testified in the Apple case. He founded Cary, North Carolina-based Epic in 1991, when he was still a student at the University of Maryland. It has since grown into one of the world’s biggest closely held video-game companies, with Sweeney as the majority shareholder and China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd. controlling a 40% stake.