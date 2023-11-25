EPFO Officers' Body Objects To Appointment Of Additional CPFC (HQ)

Responding to a query, the EPFO said, "Appointing Amit Katoch as Additional CPFC (HQ) in EPFO is not unprecedented. It has been a usual practice of appointing of deputationists in EPFO, earlier also such appointments of officers other than FA & CAO have been made."

The present deputation is also vice an earlier incumbent Neelam Sanghi who was a Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer and worked in EPFO from Oct. 1, 2018 to Aug. 5, 2022, the letter said.