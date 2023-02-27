EPFO Members Can Apply For Higher Pension Till May 3

All eligible members can opt and apply jointly with their employers for higher pension till May 3, 2023 at unified members' portal of retirement fund body EPFO.

Earlier, there were apprehensions that March 3, 2023 is the last date for opting for higher pension.

The URL on the EPFO unified members' portal activated recently shows clearly that the last date for availing the option of higher pension is May 3, 2023.

Earlier, the Supreme Court in its order on Nov. 4, 2022 had mandated the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation to provide four months to all eligible members to opt for higher pension.

The four-month period for opting for higher pension was to end on March 3, 2023 in view of apex court order. Thus, there were apprehensions among members that the deadline will end on March 3, 2023.