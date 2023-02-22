EPFO Adds 14.9 Lakh Members In December 2022

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation added 14.93 lakh subscribers in December 2022.

Year-on-year, the net membership addition in December 2022 increased by 32,635 compared to the same period in 2021, according to preliminary data published by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday.

The data highlighted that out of 14.93 lakh members added during the month, around 8.02 lakh new members have come under the social security coverage of EPFO for the first time.

The age group with the highest enrollment of new members was 18-21 years, with 2.39 lakh members registered. This was followed by the age-group of 22-25 years, with 2.08 lakh members.

Collectively, the age group of 18-25 years constitutes 55.64% of new members during the month, signifying that a majority of individuals joining EPFO are first-time job seekers who are entering the organised sector workforce of the country, the press release said.

Approximately 3.84 lakh members exited, while 10.74 lakh members left and rejoined EPFO membership, according to the data. These members switched their jobs and rejoined the establishments covered under EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulations, instead of applying for final settlement, thus extending their social security protection.

State-wise payroll figures show that top five states in terms of net member addition are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Haryana. These states together totaled 60.08% of the overall net member addition during the month.

Maharashtra is in the lead with 24.82% of the total member addition among all the states, followed by Tamil Nadu with 10.08%, according to the press release.

The classification of industry-wise payroll data indicates that ‘expert services’ such as manpower suppliers, normal contractors, security services, miscellaneous activities and others constituted 38.22% of total member addition during the month.