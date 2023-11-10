Enterprises, Not Retail Users, To Drive 5G Revenue For Telecom Operators: Analysts
The current use case of 5G is only speed, which isn’t necessarily required by retail subscribers.
If you have used 5G on your smartphone, you might not have felt a difference in experience besides the obvious downloading speed. Well, Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s chief Gopal Vittal agrees with you.
“Users are actually oblivious whether they have 5G or 4G; they are looking for a good data experience,” Vittal, the chief executive officer at Bharti Airtel, said during the second quarter earnings call.
The current use case of 5G, as pointed out by Vittal is only speed, which isn’t necessarily required for applications including emailing, messaging and video calling.
According to analysts, the appeal for 5G largely remains among the enterprise users.
“It is an important technology with three major advantages—speed, latency and the support for IoT (Internet of Things),” said Mahesh Uppal, head at Com First India, a consulting company specialising in regulatory issues surrounding telecom and internet.
Uppal said that other than faster downloads, the other two advantages of using 5G is of “very little concern” for the individual users right now.
“You must have a pain point before someone draws out a solution for it. And nobody’s complaining.”
Vittal said that the current increase in usage of 5G is because it’s free. “So, once if it is not free, then the real usage is what we will be able to study.” And companies do not know the “incremental usage” of 5G.
Is 5G Worth It?
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. has spent over Rs 38,000 crore primarily towards 5G rollout, while Bharti Airtel’s second quarter spending on capex was over Rs 7,700 crore.
However, both the companies expect the capex intensity to moderate by the end of this fiscal.
The question to ask is whether 5G is really worth spending crores on?
Uppal said that it makes “commercial sense” for Jio and Bharti Airtel to deploy 5G and even expand the coverage. Because the vast majority of users, which are retail users, aren’t able to do as much with 5G doesn’t mean the network isn’t required, he said.
Telecom companies are focusing on “extracting value” from enterprises where they have a stronger bargaining power as compared with retail subscribers that remain wary of increasing tariff, said Rajashree Murkute, senior director and head of infrastructure sector at CARE Ratings.
However, she does not expect the telecom companies to hike tariffs this fiscal and even the next year owing to elections. Vittal also reiterated that Airtel doesn’t plan to charge a “higher 5G tariff”.
Telecom companies are likely to offer more bundled services as it will be easier for the users to move from one offering to another on the same network, Murkute said.
“Enterprise businesses are moving towards digitisation. More and more companies are investing heavily into the technology,” she said.
As for the capital spending, Murkute sees that tapering from FY25 as Bharti Airtel and Jio have already set up a wide 5G infrastructure.