Enterprises, Not Retail Users, To Drive 5G Revenue For Telecom Operators: Analysts

If you have used 5G on your smartphone, you might not have felt a difference in experience besides the obvious downloading speed. Well, Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s chief Gopal Vittal agrees with you.

“Users are actually oblivious whether they have 5G or 4G; they are looking for a good data experience,” Vittal, the chief executive officer at Bharti Airtel, said during the second quarter earnings call.

The current use case of 5G, as pointed out by Vittal is only speed, which isn’t necessarily required for applications including emailing, messaging and video calling.

According to analysts, the appeal for 5G largely remains among the enterprise users.

“It is an important technology with three major advantages—speed, latency and the support for IoT (Internet of Things),” said Mahesh Uppal, head at Com First India, a consulting company specialising in regulatory issues surrounding telecom and internet.

Uppal said that other than faster downloads, the other two advantages of using 5G is of “very little concern” for the individual users right now.

“You must have a pain point before someone draws out a solution for it. And nobody’s complaining.”

Vittal said that the current increase in usage of 5G is because it’s free. “So, once if it is not free, then the real usage is what we will be able to study.” And companies do not know the “incremental usage” of 5G.