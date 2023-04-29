Enforcement Directorate Conducts Searches On BYJU's Premises In Bangalore

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches on the premises of the India's tech-ed company BYJU's on Saturday.

Three premises of Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. in Bengaluru were searched under the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act, the ED said on its Twitter handle. "During the search, various incriminating documents and digital data was seized."

Byju's in its statement said that the recent visit by officials from the ED to one of their offices in Bangalore was related to a routine inquiry.

"We have been completely transparent with the authorities and have provided them with all the information they have requested. We have nothing but the utmost confidence in the integrity of our operations, and we are committed to upholding the highest standards of compliance and ethics."

The company in its official statement said that they will continue to work closely with the authorities to ensure that they have all the information they need, and are confident that this matter will be resolved in a timely and satisfactory manner. "We want to emphasize that it is business as usual at BYJU'S".