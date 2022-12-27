ADVERTISEMENT
Employers In Manufacturing Sector Keen To Hire In Q4: TeamLease

More than 60% of employers in the manufacturing segment aim to recruit and expand their resource pool.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/es/@carlosaranda?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">carlos aranda</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/QMjCzOGeglA?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Majority of manufacturing companies plan to hire more people in the next three months amid increasing domestic demand, according to a survey.

TeamLease's Employment Outlook Report for the fourth quarter on Tuesday said the positive higher hiring sentiment is driven by large scale enterprises (69%), followed by medium (44%) and small (39%) businesses.

The findings are based on a survey of 301 manufacturing companies across 14 cities in India.

More than 60% of employers in the manufacturing segment aim to recruit and expand their resource pool.

The overall intent to hire for both the manufacturing and services sectors combined has grown to 68% in the said quarter from 65% in the third quarter, it said.

"The global employment rate has increased considerably post the last Covid-19 wave and is poised to grow stronger in the coming quarters. With domestic demand increasing, despite stringent external conditions, the manufacturing industry is projected to witness all-encompassing growth."

"Moreover, the government's agenda to drive 'Make in India' and the introduction of reforms to boost domestic manufacturing will enable India to become a more attractive destination for investments, thereby impacting employment positively," TeamLease Services' Chief Business Officer Mahesh Bhatt said.

The intent to hire is greater in metro and tier I cities (94%) compared to tier II cities (73%), tier III (43%) and the rural sector (23%).

The cities with the highest intent to hire are Mumbai (97%), Bengaluru (94%), Chennai (89%), Delhi (84%) and Pune (73%), it said.

