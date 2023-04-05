EMotorad To Treble E-Bike Production Capacity, Says CEO

EMotorad plans to treble its e-bicycle production capacity in the 2024 financial year with an aim to become the country's number-one manufacturer of green transport.

"The company will raise $30 million, or Rs 246 crore, in the next three to four months in a series A funding round to fund the expansion," Chief Executive Officer Kunal Gupta told BQ Prime in an interview.

The Pune-based manufacturer will increase its production capacity from 1,200 e-bikes per month to 3,600 per month. This is believed to be slightly more than India's number one e-bicycle manufacturer—Hero Group.

EMotorad is also planning to fully automate the entire manufacturing process to increase efficiency and allow the company to produce up to 15,000 units per month using the same workforce.