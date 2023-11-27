EMotorad Raises Rs 164 Crore In Series B Round

Pune-based electric cycle startup EMotorad on Monday said it has raised Rs 164 crore in a Series B round led by Panthera Growth Partners.

The freshly raised capital will be utilised in developing technologically enhanced smart electric cycles and expanding to multiple geographies, the company said in a statement.

The funding round also saw participation from xto10x, Alteria Capital, and existing investors Green Frontier Capital, it said.

"The infusion of funds will pave the way for the brand's expansion across international boundaries, allowing it to demonstrate the strength of Indian innovation on a global platform," EMotorad Founder and MD Rajib Gangopadhyay said.