Emkay Global's Top Investment Bets

Banks

In the large-cap indices, aside from banking stocks, there are not many heavyweight stocks that can bolster them, said Karwa.

Investors seeking to capture more than just earnings growth in the stock price, may find potential in investment opportunities in certain public sector banks, rather than the widely recognised and established large-cap private banks, according to Karwa.

Non-banking financial institutions have delivered a strong performance, and Karwa is optimistic that the stocks will perform better in the upcoming quarter.

Nifty Bank rose 6.86% year-to-date, and Nifty Financial Services gained 8.03%, according to Bloomberg data.

Till the first-half of July, financial services experienced the highest inflows of $4,363 million, or Rs 35,792.5 crore, representing 31.63% of the total foreing fund flows so far in 2023.

Pharmaceuticals

"Some of the pharma companies have done really well. The supply chain and import pricing issues are all behind them," Karwa said. The comments from these pharmaceutical companies are notably positive, which investors have been anticipating, he said.

Domestic pharma companies are consistently performing well, and their business remains stable, according to Karwa.

Nifty Pharma rose 13.78% year-to-date, according to Bloomberg data.