Emkay Global's Nirav Sheth Sees Disconnect Between Corporates And Investors

While companies are confident about growth, investors remain sceptical about valuations, according to Nirav Sheth of Emkay Global Financial Services.

"I see a big disconnect between what the corporates and investors are seeing. Most of the companies are fairly confident about the growth outlook. Broadly, the investors are skeptical probably with context to the valuations," Sheth, chief executive officer of institutional equities at Emkay Global Financial Services, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

He highlighted insights from a three-day investor conference organised by the firm, which saw participation from around 150 companies.

"My sense is India will be like Germany. In the next five to ten years, we are likely to see India having a plethora of 300-400 odd niche companies that can do very well."

Sheth said he found companies to be confident and sensible about capital allocation, while banks are looking at credit growth. According to him, barring software, sectors like infrastructure, electronic manufacturing and banks have been doing well.