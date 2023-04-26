Burj Khalifa Supplier Said to Weigh Thyssenkrupp Steel Deal

Chief Executive Officer-designate Miguel Ángel López Borrego is inheriting the job of turning around Thyssenkrupp, with the tricky task of offloading the steel business set to be the most pressing when he starts on June 1. He faces many of the same hurdles as predecessor Martina Merz, who struggled to overcome pushback from unions, sizable pension liabilities and volatile earnings. Past attempts to merge the unit with a rival have also failed over disagreements on valuation as well as antitrust concerns.