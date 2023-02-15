ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Emirates, Qatar Airways And Etihad In Garuda Partnership Talks

Garuda Indonesia is in early talks with three different Middle Eastern carriers — Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways — about setting up a possible partnership.
Save
PT Garuda Indonesia aircraft outside a hangar at the company's maintenance facility at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Cengkareng, Indonesia, on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Garuda could post an operating profit next year after renegotiating its aircraft leases and focusing more on the domestic market, according to the government official in charge of its restructuring. Photographer: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg
PT Garuda Indonesia aircraft outside a hangar at the company's maintenance facility at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Cengkareng, Indonesia, on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Garuda could post an operating profit next year after renegotiating its aircraft leases and focusing more on the domestic market, according to the government official in charge of its restructuring. Photographer: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg
ADVERTISEMENT

(Bloomberg) --

Garuda Indonesia is in early talks with three different Middle Eastern carriers — Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways — about setting up a possible partnership.

The Indonesian flag-carrier is seeking a partner that can offer expertise and connectivity, Deputy State-Owned Enterprises Minister Kartika Wirjoatmodjo said in an interview Wednesday. The airline can afford to take its time thanks to a rebound in air travel that has eased pressure on it to raise funds, he said. 

Garuda has left its state capital injection largely untouched and should achieve $150 million in free cash flow this year, he said.

Garuda is in talks with potential investors to raise $300 million to $400 million via a private placement, State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir said earlier this month.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

ADVERTISEMENT