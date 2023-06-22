Emerging Markets Will Be Growth Drivers In A Global Recession, Says Andrew Holland

Emerging markets will be the main growth drivers when the global downturn or recession starts and interest rates fall, according to Avendus Capital’s Andrew Holland.

Although the growth of India’s exports may slow down, with the current infusion of government and private capital having a multiplier effect, the country’s domestic growth will remain strong, Holland, chief executive officer at Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies, told BQ Prime. "If the markets were to correct, I would be a buyer into the dips and be more constructive on the markets, going forward."

Despite short-term difficulties, India's mid-cap companies are just beginning to realise their potential for domestic earnings, he said.

According to him, the easing in oil and commodity prices coupled with the potential for the Reserve Bank of India to cut interest rates by 250 basis points, will build a solid foundation for the growth of the Indian market.

India's loss during a global downturn would be just half of what the global markets would experience, Holland said.