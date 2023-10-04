Emerging Market Bond Yields Are Sending A Worrying Signal

That upends the typical relationship between bond and stock yields, with equities normally offering a higher rate to compensate for their additional risk. In emerging markets, this premium has typically hovered in the 2-6 percentage-point range over the past two decades, but turned negative twice: during the global financial crisis in 2008 and the Covid-driven rout of 2020. On both occasions, emerging-market losses didn’t abate until US yields started falling.