Emerging Market Rally Falters As Bank Of Japan Tests Carry Trade

The Bank of Japan loosened its grip on bond yields in a surprise move Friday, saying its 0.5% ceiling on 10-year yields was now a reference point, not a rigid limit. Japan’s markets are at the center of the carry trade — borrowing in countries with low interest rates to invest in higher-yielding assets and currencies. Yen-funded strategies have outperformed those borrowed in dollar in all developing markets this year, based on data compiled by Bloomberg.