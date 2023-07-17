BQPrimeBusiness NewsIndian Stocks Get $3 Of ETF Flows For Each Dollar Chasing China
Indian Stocks Get $3 Of ETF Flows For Each Dollar Chasing China

Investors in US exchange-traded funds favored Indian stocks more than any other country’s last week

17 Jul 2023, 8:26 PM IST
Indian rupee banknotes at a general store in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The rupee slid to all-time low of 80.06 per dollar on Tuesday, and has lost 2.4% over the past month, the third-worst performing Asian currency over the period.
(Bloomberg) -- Investors in US exchange-traded funds favored Indian stocks more than any other country’s last week as China’s sluggish recovery leaves the South Asian nation as the main growth engine of emerging markets.

Inflows into funds that invest in Mumbai-listed shares totaled about $638 million in the five days to July 14, while those buying Chinese equities received $223 million. The benchmark Sensex rose to a record high on Monday, extending its gains from late March to 16% in both rupee and dollar terms.

China’s Growth Disappoints as Beijing Hints at Muted Stimulus

Concerns about China deepened after the world’s second-biggest economy reported quarterly growth below estimates. With Beijing underscoring its resolve to provide only targeted support, and avoid a broader stimulus, the nation’s equity outlook remains clouded. Meanwhile, domestic consumer demand and a pause in interest-rate hikes are seen driving a 7% growth for India this year, about 1.5 percentage points faster than China’s and the quickest among major economies. 

Overseas Investors Buy Net INR32.8B of India Equities on July 14

Flows trends in US ETFs last week:

  • Stock ETFs expanded by $1.43 billion.
  • Bond funds rose by $43.3 million.
  • Total assets rose to $259.5 billion from $248.1 billion.
  • The MSCI Emerging Markets Index closed up 4.9 percent from the previous week at 1,028.49 points.
  • India had the biggest inflow, of $637.5 million, led by iShares MSCI India.
  • Romania had the biggest outflow, of $956,870, following withdrawals from iShares Frontier and Select EM.

Regional Summary

Americas

Asia Pacific

Europe, Middle East & Africa

