Emerging Asia Bonds Lose Out In Global Rally On Peak Fed Bets

Favoring LatAm bonds has been a collective 450-basis-points of rate cuts by the region’s central banks in the second half of the year. In contrast, emerging Asian central banks apart from China have hiked rates by 100 basis points since end-June. The Philippine central bank is expected to keep rates at 6.50% on Thursday, according to a majority of economists surveyed by Bloomberg, while Bank Indonesia will announce its rate decision on Nov. 23.