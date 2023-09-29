Emami To Raise Stake In Axiom To 50% After Scaling Up Business, Says CFO

Emami Ltd. will look to raise its stake to 50% in Axiom Ayurveda Pvt. in a bid to widen its play in India's Rs 30,000-crore health and wellness market.

On Thursday, the packaged goods maker acquired 26% stake in Axiom Ayurveda, the maker of AloFrut brand of beverages, and its associates, according to an exchange filing. Although Emami didn't disclose the deal value, it said the acquisition was internally funded.

"We have ample cash on the balance sheet, despite the dividend payout, annual buybacks of shares and acquisitions," NH Bhansali, chief executive officer-finance, strategy and business development, and chief financial officer of Emami, told BQ Prime.

The company, he said, would further raise stake over a period, backed by future cash generation. As of March 2023, the company's net cash position is around Rs 275 crore. It reported an Ebitda of Rs 862.8 crore last fiscal.

Emami considers the Axiom stake acquisition as a strategic investment, as post the pandemic consumers have become more conscious and focused on their health, which offers tremendous opportunities in the long term.

Axiom’s revenue grew 16.2% to Rs 129 crore in FY23. Founded in 1995, the business has an Ebitda margin of 12%. Bhansali expects the business to grow at about 20-25%, on a conservative basis, in the next three years.