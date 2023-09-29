Emami Shares Gain 6% On Axiom Ayurveda Stake Purchase

BQPrimeBusiness NewsEmami Shares Gain 6% On Axiom Ayurveda Stake Purchase
Emami will acquire a 26% stake in Axiom Ayurveda to expand in the health and wellness segment

29 Sep 2023, 11:35 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Range of Zandu brand products manufactured by Emami Ltd. (Source: Company website).</p></div>
Range of Zandu brand products manufactured by Emami Ltd. (Source: Company website).

Shares of Emami Ltd. rose over 6% on Friday after it announced its foray into juices with ‘AloFrut’ through an investment in Axiom Ayurveda Pvt.

Emami will acquire a 26% stake in Axiom Ayurveda to expand in the health and wellness segment, according to an exchange filing.

Shares of the company gained as much as 6.47% before paring gains to trade 6.40% higher at 11:03 a.m. This compares to a 0.31% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 28.79% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 59.53.

Of the 28 analysts tracking the company, 21 maintain a 'buy', five recommend a 'hold,' and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 1.6

