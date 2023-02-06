Emami Sees 200-300 Bps Margin Growth In Q4 Despite 'Muted' Demand

Homegrown FMCG firm Emami Ltd. is anticipating a 200-300 basis point expansion year-on-year in its margin in the fourth quarter ending March 2023 due to easing of inflationary pressure on its inputs, a top company official said.

"The inflationary pressure is gradually easing out. In the Q3 period, it got reduced to 150 basis points from 230 basis points from the quarter before. We hope this will be wiped out by the fourth quarter ending March, boosting our bottomline," Emami vice-chairman and wholetime director Mohan Goenka told PTI.