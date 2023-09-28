Emami Acquires 26% Stake In Axiom Ayurveda

Commenting over the development, Emami Vice Chairman and MD Harsha V Agarwal said, "This marks our entry into the juice category with AloFrut. With health & wellness being the buzzword for consumers today, we see tremendous potential in the segment."

Rishabh Gupta, Founder, Axiom Ayurveda said, "It is exciting to have Emami come on board as a strategic partner with wide industry experience who shares our vision to make Alofrut a leader brand."

Emami is the flagship company of the diversified Emami Group. It has over 450 diverse products and its portfolio includes power brands like Navratna, BoroPlus, Fair & Handsome, Zandu Balm, Mentho Plus and Kesh King.