EM Stocks Set For Worst Week Since August Amid Mideast Conflict

Markets are under pressure as oil is trading above $90 a barrel and gold approached $2,000 an ounce amid attacks on US bases in Iraq and Syria, with Israel’s shekel depreciating for the 10th day in a row. Foreign investor outflows from China continued due to concerns about the property sector and the economy’s recovery. All in all, EM equity losses for 2023 have exceeded 3%, on track for their third year of declines.