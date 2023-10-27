X, One Year Later: How Elon Musk Made A Mess Of Twitter’s Business

Because X is no longer a publicly traded company, it’s hard to say exactly how much value Musk’s stewardship has cost it. Fidelity, which kept equity in the company when Musk bought it for $44 billion, said in May that it valued its stake at just one-third the level it did when the deal closed. For his part, Musk suggested before he bought the company that his performance shouldn’t be judged on financials alone. “This is not a way to sort of make money,” he said at the TED conference in April 2022. “I don’t care about the economics at all.” But given that he loaded Twitter with about $13 billion in debt, leaving it to pay more than $1.2 billion in annual interest alone, according to Bloomberg estimates—it’s worth asking whether the company can sustain itself as he pursues his other goals.