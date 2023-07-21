Elon Musk’s Wealth Slumps $20 Billion As Tesla Shares Tumble

Shares of Austin-based Tesla slid 9.7% to $262.90 in New York, the most since April 20, after the company warned of more hits to its already-shrinking profitability. Months of markdowns have taken a toll on automotive gross margin, which fell to a four-year low in the second quarter. Musk, the company’s CEO, said Wednesday Tesla will have to keep lowering prices if interest rates continue to rise.