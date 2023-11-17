SpaceX To Attempt Another Starship Rocket Launch After Mid-Air Explosion

SpaceX has blown past many of its self-imposed deadlines for Starship, making it unclear when the rocket system will be fully operational. And even if this upcoming flight performs flawlessly, SpaceX still has a laundry list of items to accomplish to turn the rocket into the game-changing vehicle that’s been promised. Those items include figuring out life support systems, how to re-fuel Starship in orbit, and how to land the spacecraft on the surface of the moon.