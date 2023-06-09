Elon Musk Reclaims World’s Richest Man Title From Bernard Arnault: Forbes Billionaires List 2023

In Thursday, June 8's trading, Tesla stock showed a remarkable rally of 4.6%, reaching $235 per share and extending its winning streak to 10 consecutive days. This put Tesla on track to achieve its highest closing share price since October 6, 2022.

After experiencing a decline and reaching a two-year low in early January, Tesla shares have rebounded impressively, recording a gain of nearly 115%. This performance ranks as the third-largest return among all companies in the S&P 500 index.

As a result, Elon Musk has once again reclaimed the title of the richest person in the world according to Forbes' calculations. With Forbes estimating Musk's net worth at $220.2 billion, it surpasses Bernard Arnault's by $4.2 billion as of the market close.