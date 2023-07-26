Elon Musk the Banker Wants to Take On Dimon Where Google Failed

It wouldn’t be Musk’s first foray into payments. He moved to Silicon Valley during the dot-com boom, and founded a company — also once known as X.com — that eventually became PayPal. He made his first fortune when PayPal was sold to eBay Inc. As for banking, Musk has said he turned down “several high-paid jobs on Wall Street” to focus on technology — a decision that’s worked out well for Musk, now the world’s richest person, with a net worth of $238.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.