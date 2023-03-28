Elon Musk Can’t Avoid Paying Twitter’s Rent Forever

Nowadays, few people remember that for half a century, the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company was the nation’s largest retailer. But in 2010, when a much-smaller A&P stopped making lease payments on the space it had left, nobody was surprised that bankruptcy soon followed. During the 1990s, observers knew the end of Home Insurance Co. was near when the onetime industry giant suspended its multi-million-dollar annual lease payments on its classic building at building at 59 Maiden Lane in New York’s financial district. (Ironically, the plaza still bears the company name.)