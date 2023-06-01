Elon Musk Becomes The Richest Person In the World Again; Check His Total Net Worth

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reclaimed the title of world's wealthiest person.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk surpassed Bernard Arnault on Wednesday after shares of Arnault's LVMH fell 2.6% in Paris trading.

Elon Musk's total net worth is around $192 billion.

74-year-old Arnault and Musk have been competing for the top spot in Bloomberg's world’s richest people ranking.

Arnault first surpassed Musk in December as the tech industry struggled and luxury showed resilience in the face of inflation, a Bloomberg report said.

Bernard Arnault's LVHM owns brands like Louis Vuitton, Fendi and Hennessy.

Apart from Tesla, Elon Musk is also CEO of SpaceX and the owner of social network platform Twitter.

Elon Musk is currently in China and has met with China's foreign, commerce and industry ministers and has dined with Zeng Yuqun, chairman of top battery supplier CATL.