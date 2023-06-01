Elon Musk Becomes The Richest Person In the World Again; Check His Total Net Worth
According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk surpassed Bernard Arnault on Wednesday after shares of Arnault's LVMH fell.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reclaimed the title of world's wealthiest person.
According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk surpassed Bernard Arnault on Wednesday after shares of Arnault's LVMH fell 2.6% in Paris trading.
Elon Musk's total net worth is around $192 billion.
74-year-old Arnault and Musk have been competing for the top spot in Bloomberg's world’s richest people ranking.
Arnault first surpassed Musk in December as the tech industry struggled and luxury showed resilience in the face of inflation, a Bloomberg report said.
Bernard Arnault's LVHM owns brands like Louis Vuitton, Fendi and Hennessy.
Apart from Tesla, Elon Musk is also CEO of SpaceX and the owner of social network platform Twitter.
Elon Musk is currently in China and has met with China's foreign, commerce and industry ministers and has dined with Zeng Yuqun, chairman of top battery supplier CATL.
Take A Look At Top 10 Richest People In The World
Elon Musk - $192B
Bernard Arnault - $187B
Jeff Bezos - $144B
Bill Gates - $125B
Larry Ellison - $118B
Steve Ballmer - $114B
Warren Buffett - $112B
Larry Page- $111B
Sergey Brin - $106B
Mark Zuckerberg - $96.5B
*As of June 1.