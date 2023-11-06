Elevated Yield Drives Foreign Inflows Into Indian Debt To Six-Year High

Rising investments into Indian debt coincide with higher rates as the benchmark 10-year government bond yield is at 7.31%, having rebounded from the sharp dip in May to 6.9%. While U.S. rates, too, are rising, according to Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner, Rockfort Fincap LLP, many FPIs expect the spread between Indian government bonds and U.S. Treasury yields to widen once the Fed starts its reversal.

The high-yield coupon and the attractive structure of the debt instruments are drawing FPIs, Srinivasan said. And foreign investors prefer India among emerging markets to diversify, he said.

Debt inflows contrast with equity selloff as global volatility has been heightened by fears of escalation in the Middle East. Overseas institutional investors offloaded Rs 24,548 crore worth of Indian stocks in October and sold Rs 14,768 crore in September.