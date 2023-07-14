Electricity Tribunal Stays Maharashtra Regulator's Tariff Schedule For Tata Power

The Appellate Tribunal for Electricity has stayed the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission's revised tariff schedule for Tata Power Co. which raised its levy substantially in comparison to its competitors.

Customers in Mumbai will benefit from this order as the power utility will be able to pass on the relief to its 7.5 lakh consumers, Tata Power said in a statement on Thursday.

In the interim period, the tariff Tata Power proposed to MERC on March 31, 2020, becomes applicable once again, it said. "This tariff is 25–35% lower than the existing one and will be for the benefit of the consumers."

In May, Tata Power approached the tribunal for an interim stay on the multi-year tariff order issued by MERC on March 30. Despite the company maintaining a competitive average cost of supply, it claimed that the tariff order would have increased the price that consumers paid.

"We will ensure that the relief granted by the honourable APTEL is passed on to our 7.5 lakh consumers, further reinforcing our steadfast commitment to fairness and affordability in all our operations," Sanjay Banga, president of the transmission and distribution vertical at Tata Power, said.