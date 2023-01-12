Electric Vehicles Steal The Limelight On First Day Of Auto Expo 2023

The Concept eVX is a mid-size electric SUV designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corp., Japan. It will be powered by a 60 kWh battery pack offering up to 550 km of driving range on single charge.

"We plan to bring it to market by 2025. At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority," SMC Representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki said at the expo while unveiling the product.