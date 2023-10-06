Electric Vehicles Are Fueling This Country’s Green IPO Boom

Indonesia’s rise represents a special challenge for neighboring Singapore because companies in the region are increasingly looking to raise money in their domestic markets. That shift has a disproportionate impact on Singapore, which is a big city but a small nation. Money raised from IPOs has nearly disappeared so far this year, dropping 95% compared with the same period in 2022, to just $18.6 million. With liquidity drying up in the Singapore stock market, even homegrown companies have looked elsewhere. They included some unicorns, or startups valued at $1 billion or more, such as Singapore’s Sea Ltd., an online marketplace that listed in New York.