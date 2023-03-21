Electric Vehicle Battery Makers Test a Future Without Lithium

If sodium-ion batteries could take even a small portion of share from lithium-ion batteries, it could help alleviate lithium supply issues and lower overall battery prices for EVs. Of course, there are many ifs and assumptions around input costs and what it will take to scale up. Plus, while the price of lithium has been volatile, it’s been trending downward as of the last four months. Sodium-ion also will have to compete with moving targets, as lithium-ion batteries improve over the long term.