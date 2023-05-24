Electric Two-Wheeler Subsidy Cut May Hit Sales, Force Exit of Smaller Companies

The government’s decision to reduce subsidies on electric two-wheelers will lead to lower sales in the segment and force out the smaller players from the market.

The step is in the right direction, but sales will be impacted as the industry may not be able to match the numbers it clocked in the year ended March 2023, industry participants and experts told BQ Prime.

"This year is going to be challenging for the EV two-wheeler industry, especially for small players," said Puneet Gupta, director at SP Global Mobility. "After the introduction of the PLI scheme, the government has been eyeing to reduce Fame II subsidy. However, this could be a dual setback for the companies in the ongoing fiscal as big players are yet to localise the entire supply chain and may have to pass on the impact to the customers, and higher upfront costs may discourage buyers," he said.

Under the second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India, or FAME, scheme, the subsidy for electric two-wheelers was reduced to Rs 10,000 per kWh of battery capacity from Rs 15,000 earlier, while the overall incentives were capped at 15% of the vehicle’s ex-showroom price, a steep cut from 40% earlier.