Electric Scooters Set To Get Costlier As FAME-II Subsidy Is Reduced

Electric two-wheelers in India are set to get costlier from next month, as the government has reduced FAME-II subsidy on them with effect from June 1, 2023.

Electric two-wheelers will now enjoy a subsidy of Rs 10,000/kWh as against Rs 15,000/kWh earlier, according to a government notification on Sunday. The cap on incentives has been set at 15% of the ex-factory price of the vehicles as against 40% earlier.

The new rule will be applicable on EVs registered on or after June 1.

The second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles, or FAME-II, came into effect on April 1, 2019, with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore for three years. In June 2021, the subsidy amount for electric two-wheelers was raised to Rs 15,000/kWh from the earlier Rs 10,000/kWh with a cap at 40% of the cost of the vehicle.

That, as well as surging auto fuel prices, gave a fillip to adoption of electric vehicles in India.

EV sales in India crossed the one-million mark for the first time in the fiscal ended March 31, with two-wheelers leading the way. Of the 1,152,021 EVs sold in FY23, 62%—or 726,976 units—were two-wheelers, according to data from the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles.